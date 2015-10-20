(Repeats with no change to text to additional subscribers)
LONDON Oct 20 Britain wants Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad to leave power 'at some point' as part of any
deal by world powers to end the conflict, Foreign Secretary
Philip Hammond said on Tuesday.
"We are ready to engage with anyone who is willing to talk
about what that political transition in Syria might look like,
but we are very clear from our point of view it must involve, at
some point, the departure of Bashar al-Assad," Hammond told
lawmakers in the House of Commons.
He said a proposal for safe zones in northern Syria to use
as a base for fighting Islamic State militants was deemed
impractical.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)