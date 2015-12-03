SOFIA Dec 3 Britain wants to be part of a
reformed European Union and the bloc needs stronger cooperation
between its members to fight terrorism, Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Thursday.
"I want the European Union to be more competitive in terms
of growth and jobs. I want Britain to stay in a refomed European
Union," Cameron, who was on a visit to NATO and EU member
Bulgaria, said after meeting his counterpart Boiko Borisov.
"We need stronger cooperation in Europe on information
sharing and passengers' name records."
