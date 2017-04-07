(Fixes headline)
LONDON, April 7 Britain fully supports the U.S.
military strike against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly
chemical weapons attack was launched, a government spokesman
said on Friday.
"The UK government fully supports the U.S. action which we
believe was an appropriate response to the barbaric chemical
weapons attack launched by the Syrian regime and is intended to
deter further attacks," the spokesman said.
In a sharp escalation of the U.S. military role in Syria,
two U.S. warships fired dozens of cruise missiles from the
eastern Mediterranean Sea at the airbase controlled by President
Bashar al-Assad's forces in response to the poison gas attack in
a rebel-held area on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Nick Macfie)