LONDON Oct 12 It is for the courts to decide whether war crimes have been committed in Syria, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

France has said it is working to find a way for the International Criminal Court's prosecutor to launch an investigation into war crimes it says have been committed by Syrian and Russian forces in eastern Aleppo.

"We are very clear that it is for the courts to decide where a war crime is being committed," May told parliament.

She also said there were many questions over the possible implementation of a no-fly zone in Syria, including who it would be there to protect, how it would be enforced and by whom.

"The only real solution to peace and stability in Syria is a political transition, and it is time Russia accepted that," she added. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Peter Hobson; editing by Stephen Addison)