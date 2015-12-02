LONDON Dec 2 Air strikes on Islamic State in Syria would not increase the likelihood of militant attacks on Britain, Prime Minister David Cameron told parliament on Wednesday.

"The UK is already in the top tier of countries on the target list," he said. "If there is an attack on the UK in the coming weeks or months there will be those who try to say it's happened because of our air strikes.

"I do not believe that to be the case. have been trying to attack us for the last year." (Reporting by Stephen Addison, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)