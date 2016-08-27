ANKARA Aug 27 One Turkish soldier was killed
and three others wounded in a rocket attack on a tank close to
the northern Syrian town of Jarablus on Saturday, Turkish
military sources said, after Turkey launched a cross-border
offensive this week.
The sources said the rocket was fired from territory held by
the Kurdish YPG militia.
Rebels opposed to the Turkish intervention had earlier on
Saturday denied there were Kurdish forces in the area. Turkey
has said its campaign in Syria is targeting Islamic State and
preventing Kurdish forces extending their territory in north
Syria.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by
Patrick Markey)