By Tom Miles
GENEVA, June 1 The besieged Syrian town of
Daraya, a rebel-held suburb of Damascus where President Bashar
al-Assad has refused to allow aid to starving Syrians, got its
first U.N. aid convoy since 2012 on Wednesday.
Russia's Defence Ministry said it had coordinated a 48-hour
local ceasefire, a "regime of calm", with the Syrian authorities
and with the United States "to secure delivery of humanitarian
aid to the population".
Syrian opposition negotiator Basma Kodmani said the aid to
Daraya and nearby Mouadamiya, another besieged zone, was only a
first step that had come about as a result of extreme
international pressure on the Syrian government, and substantial
change was still needed.
"The first lesson is that pressure and ultimatums are the
only way we get the regime to hear anything," she said. "We will
obviously not be content with one convoy as happened today."
The trucks got through on the day when the Syrian government
faced a deadline to admit aid by road or risk having air drops
imposed by the countries of the International Syria Support
Group (ISSG), which includes Syria's ally Russia.
"If we don't see substantial change, then we definitely are
waiting for those air drops to happen as a sign of the
seriousness and the commitment of the international community,"
Kodmani said.
British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said Syria's
government had "cynically allowed limited amounts of aid" into
the two besieged areas but failed to deliver the widespread
humanitarian access called for by the international community.
"While air drops are complex, costly and risky, they are now
the last resort to relieve human suffering across many besieged
areas," he said in a statement. "Countries with influence over
the Assad regime such as Russia and Iran must now ensure that
these air operations can proceed in a safe and secure manner."
The aid to Daraya contained medical supplies, vaccines, baby
milk and nutrition items, but no food.
Jakob Kern, the World Food Programme director in Syria, said
the government had not allowed food in the first delivery, but
another convoy with food was planned for Friday, and he expected
the fighting would be suspended again to allow that aid in.
The United Nations has previously warned that children could
die of starvation because of the "horrendously critical"
situation in Daraya, Mouadamiya, and a third area, al Waer,
which did not receive any aid on Wednesday.
Kern said there was some movement on food for al Waer, but
he did not yet have details. He said it was too soon to say if
there was an overall breakthrough on aid access.
The U.N. estimates 4,000 civilians are still in Daraya,
which is close to a large air base and has been besieged and
regularly bombed since 2012.
Some 45,000 people are in Mouadamiya , but government
employees are now allowed to go in and out and the siege is
"partially over", with a local truce, Kern said.
Staffan de Mistura, the U.N. mediator of Syria peace talks,
has said he wants to see improved humanitarian access, as well
as a renewed lull in the fighting, before announcing a date for
a new round of peace talks in Geneva.
The ISSG humanitarian taskforce will meet on Thursday to
review progress on getting aid to more than a million needy
people in besieged and hard-to-reach areas. Kodmani said they
should not be fooled by the Syrian government allowing in one
convoy "to defuse the pressure".
"If it is going to become tit-for-tat, a convoy for a date,
this is not going to work," she said.
A return to peace talks, after a last round which ended on
April 28 amid a spiral of violence, was likely if the
international community kept up the pressure on Assad's
government, she said.
The opposition High Negotiations Committee has proposed a
nationwide truce during the month of Ramadan, which would
restore the "cessation of hostilities" that prevailed for two
months from the end of February.
