BEIJING Nov 25 China called for more
coordination in the fight against terrorism on Wednesday after
Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border, one
of the most serious clashes between a NATO member country and
Russia for half a century.
Moscow's decision to launch separate air strikes in Syria
means Russian and NATO planes have been flying combat missions
in the same air space for the first time since World War Two,
targeting various insurgent groups close to the Turkish border.
Russia said the plane had been attacked when it was 1 km
(0.62 mile) inside Syria and warned of "serious consequences",
though Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said the jet had been
fired at while in Turkish air space but had crashed inside
Syria.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said China was
paying close attention to the incident and that many
circumstances "needed further clarification".
"China supports the international fight against terrorism,
and we hope all sides strengthen their communication and
coordination," Hong told a regular press briefing.
While relying on the region for oil supplies, China tends to
leave Middle Eastern diplomacy to the other five permanent
members of the U.N. Security Council, namely the United States,
Britain, France and Russia.
However, China has long said there is no military solution
to Syria's problems and has criticised the West and Russia for
bombing campaigns there.
The incident appeared to scupper hopes of a rapprochement
between Russia and the West in the wake of the Islamic State
attacks in Paris, which had led to calls for a united front
against the jihadist group in Syria.
A U.S. official said U.S. forces were not involved in the
downing of the Russian jet, which was the first time a Russian
or Soviet military aircraft has been publicly acknowledged to
have been shot down by a NATO member since the 1950s.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Steve Wang; Editing by Nick
Macfie)