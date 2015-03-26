(Changes dateline to The Hague, adds details, background)
By Anthony Deutsch
THE HAGUE, March 26 The global chemical weapons
watchdog will investigate allegations of chlorine gas attacks in
Syrian villages that killed six and wounded dozens this month, a
source told Reuters on Thursday.
The source at the Organisation for the Prohibition of
Chemical Weapons (OPCW), who spoke on condition of anonymity,
said a fact-finding mission will examine reports of several
barrel bombs in the northwestern Idlib region.
"It will be investigated," said the source, referring to the
deadliest attack in the village of Sarmin, where a barrel bomb
hit a home, reportedly killing two children, their parents and
wounding 90 residents.
The OPCW's fact-finding mission concluded last year that the
use of chlorine gas is "systematic" in the four-year Syrian
civil war, which has killed more than 200,000 people and
displaced millions.
Both sides have denied using chlorine "barrel" bombs, which
the OPCW said are dropped out of helicopters. The Syrian air
force is the only party in the conflict known to have
helicopters.
Syria joined the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2013,
agreeing to allow foreign weapons inspectors into the country
and averting U.S.-threatened air strikes after sarin attacks in
the outskirts of Damascus killed hundreds.
The government of President Bashar al Assad has since handed
over 1,300 tonnes of toxic chemicals and is destroying
production and storage facilities. The process of verifying that
the chemical weapons programme has been eliminated is
continuing.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he was "deeply
disturbed" by the reports of renewed use of chlorine gas, last
used widely in World War One.
The use of industrial chemicals as weapons is banned under
the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention.
A group monitoring the Syrian civil war said on Tuesday
government forces had carried out the poison gas attack that
killed six people in the northwestern town of Sarmin, not far
from the Turkish border.
Medics posted videos of children suffering what they said
was suffocation, which could be caused by a number of toxic
agents, including chlorine.
The OPCW team has a rolling mandate from the United Nations
to investigate chemical weapon use in Syria, but will need to
negotiate security arrangements with officials in Damascus if it
plans on site investigations.
The fact-finding mission has issued three reports on the use
of chlorine in Syria, most recently in December.
Travelling to Syria poses a great risk to inspectors, who
came under attack in May while looking into claims of chlorine
gas attacks by Syrian forces in the central province of Hama.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)