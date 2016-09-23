BEIRUT, Sept 23 Air strikes hit three of four
civil defence centres in rebel-held Aleppo on Friday, halting
the rescue service's work, the head of civil defence in the east
of the Syrian city said.
The bombardment leveled one centre, put another out of
service and also destroyed a fuel store belonging to the civil
defence, Ammar al Selmo told Reuters.
"Today, we can say our work has stopped because of the lack
of fuel, the destruction of the equipment and the intensity of
the bombardment," he said.
Warplanes targeted rebel-held areas of eastern Aleppo on
Friday in a second day of heavy bombardment, hours after the
Syrian army announced the start of a military operation there.
(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Gareth Jones)