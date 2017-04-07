WASHINGTON, April 7 Russia has not suspended a
military communications channel meant to help U.S. and Russian
forces to avoid inadvertent clashes in Syria, despite a U.S.
cruise missile strike on a Syrian airbase that has angered
Moscow, senior U.S. officials said on Friday.
The senior U.S. military officials, who spoke to Pentagon
reporters on condition of anonymity, also said U.S. military
operations against Islamic State in Syria were unchanged
following the cruise missile strike.
The officials said there had been no retaliatory action by
Syria or Russia taken against American forces in Syria since the
strikes against the Syrian airbase.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali, editing by G Crosse)