BRIEF-Autobio Diagnostics sees FY2016 net profit to up by 20 pct to 35 pct
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 20 percent to 35 percent, or to be 334 million yuan to 375 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (278 million yuan)
PARIS Dec 15 Two trucks filled with 20 tonnes of first aid supplies and construction materials left Paris for northern Syria on Thursday to help those fleeing conflict in Aleppo.
Doctors and health workers from the France-based Union of Medical Care and Relief Organisations organised the convoy, which will cross nearly 4,000 km (2,500 miles) by land to Syria.
"(The objective) is to provide supplies to the hospitals to face the increased demand from the people who will arrive," Chadi Homedan, a doctor and member of the Union of Relief and Medical Organisations, told Reuters.
An operation to evacuate thousands of civilians and fighters from Aleppo began on Thursday, part of a ceasefire deal that would end years of fighting for the city, once Syria's most populous.
One of the trucks leaving Paris contained materials to help rebuild health care centres destroyed by ground fighting and air strikes. (Reporting by Michaela Cabrera and Noemie Olive. Editing by Patrick Johnston and Larry King)
* Biocon wins MYR 300 million contract for insulin from MOH, Malaysia
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday that