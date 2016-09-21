(Corrects day to Wednesday in first paragraph)
* U.S. points finger at Russia for bombing aid convoy
* Kerry: listening to Lavrov like living in "parallel
universe"
* Fighting rages around city of Aleppo
* Air strike hits rebel-held town south of Aleppo
By Yara Bayoumy and Tom Perry
UNITED NATIONS/BEIRUT, Sept 21 U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry demanded on Wednesday that Russia and the
Syrian government immediately halt flights over Syrian battle
zones, in what he called a last chance to salvage a collapsing
ceasefire and find a way "out of the carnage".
An impassioned Kerry faced off with Russia's Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov at the U.N. Security Council in New York,
in an unusually heated televised showdown, saying the bombing of
an aid convoy in Syria raised "profound doubt whether Russia and
the Assad regime can or will live up to" ceasefire obligations.
Listening to Lavrov made him feel like he was living in a
"parallel universe", Kerry said.
On the ground, rebels battled the forces of the government
of President Bashar al-Assad on major frontlines near Aleppo and
Hama, and air strikes reportedly killed a dozen people including
four medical workers.
"I emphasise this to Russia. The United States continues to
believe there is a way forward that, although rocky and
difficult and uncertain, can provide the most viable path out of
the carnage," Kerry said.
"If we allow spoilers to choose the path for us, the path of
escalation ... then make no mistake my friends: the next time we
convene here we're going to be facing a Middle East with even
more refugees, with more dead, with more displaced, with more
extremists and more suffering on an even greater scale."
He mocked what he described as absurd Russian explanations
for an attack on an aid convoy on Monday that Washington says
was carried out by Russian warplanes. A Russian statement said
the trucks had "caught fire", which Kerry called tantamount to
blaming "spontaneous combustion".
"To restore credibility to the process, we must move forward
to try to immediately ground all aircraft flying in those key
areas in order to de-escalate the situation and give a chance
for humanitarian assistance to flow unimpeded," he said.
Lavrov, for his part, called for an independent
investigation into the convoy attack, and said all parties
needed to take simultaneous steps to stop the war.
The ceasefire which took effect last week is probably the
last hope for a settlement on Syria before the administration of
President Barack Obama leaves office, and has been Kerry's main
focus for months. But it has so far followed the path of all
previous peace efforts: abandoned by the warring parties even as
diplomats far away debate it.
Kerry said it was a moment of truth for the opposition,
which he said must do more to distance itself from the Nusra
Front, long al Qaeda's Syrian wing, which changed its name and
disavowed al Qaeda two months ago.
Nusra is still characterised by both the West and Moscow as
a terrorist group excluded from the ceasefire. Other rebels say
Moscow and Damascus use this to justify broader attacks.
BOMBING ALL NIGHT
Overnight fighting was focused in areas that control access
to Aleppo city, where the rebel-held east has been besieged by
Russian and Iranian-backed pro-government forces and completely
encircled for all but a few weeks since July.
Syrian state media said the army had recaptured a fertiliser
factory in the Ramousah area to the southwest of the city. The
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring body,
confirmed the advance and said government forces had pressed
forward near an apartment complex nearby.
A rebel fighter in the Aleppo area said warplanes had been
bombing all night in preparation for an attack. But "the
regime's attempts to advance failed," said the rebel, speaking
to Reuters from the Aleppo area via the internet.
A Syrian military source said insurgent groups were
mobilising to the south and west of Aleppo and in the northern
Hama area. "We will certainly target all these gatherings and
mobilisations they are conducting."
The army reported carrying out air strikes on seven areas
near Aleppo. The Observatory said one air strike killed four
medical workers and at least nine rebel fighters in the
insurgent-held town of Khan Touman south of Aleppo.
The medical staff killed were working for the Union of
Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM), it said. UOSSM
confirmed in a statement that at least four of its staff had
been killed.
Syrian government forces also launched a major advance in
Hama province in the West of the country.
"It is a very intense attack, for which Russian jets paved
the way, but it was repelled by the brothers, praise God," Abu
al-Baraa al-Hamawi, a rebel commander fighting as part of the
Islamist Jaish al-Fatah alliance, told Reuters.
He said rebels had destroyed four tanks and inflicted heavy
losses. Syrian state TV said government forces had killed a
number of insurgents and destroyed their vehicles.
Rebel sources also reported an attempt by pro-government
forces to advance in the Handarat area to the north of Aleppo,
saying this too had been repelled. Pro-government media made no
mention of that attack.
The Observatory reported that a Syrian jet had crashed near
Damascus, saying the cause of the crash and fate of the pilot
were unknown. Islamic State said it had been shot down.
"BAR OF DEPRAVITY"
The truce brokered by the United States and Russia took
effect on Sept. 12 as part of a deal meant to facilitate aid
access to besieged areas.
Washington and Moscow, which back opposing sides in the war
between Assad's government and insurgents, agreed to jointly
target jihadists that are their common enemy.
But such unprecedented cooperation, at a time when trust
between the Cold War-era foes is at its lowest for decades, was
always a risky gamble. Kerry hammered out the deal over months
of shuttle diplomacy despite scepticism among other senior U.S.
administration figures.
Tensions between the United States and Russia escalated over
a Sept. 17 attack by the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic
State that killed dozens of Syrian soldiers in the eastern Deir
al-Zor province. Washington said that strike was carried out by
mistake with the intent of hitting Islamic State.
Monday's attack on the aid convoy, which the Syrian Red
Crescent says killed the head of its local office and around 20
other people, brought furious international condemnation.
The United Nations suspended aid shipments. Secretary
General Ban Ki-moon used his farewell speech to the General
Assembly in New York to denounce the "cowards" behind it.
"Just when you think it cannot get any worse, the bar of
depravity sinks lower," Ban said. The United Nations initially
described the attack as an air strike but later rowed back,
saying it could not be sure what had happened.
But Washington says it is all but certain the trucks were
hit by the air, which could only have been carried out by
Russian or Syrian planes, and it suspects Moscow.
Two U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday that two Russian
Sukhoi SU-24 warplanes were in the skies above the aid convoy at
the time it was struck.
Moscow says the convoy was not hit from the air and has
implied rebels were to blame, saying only rescue workers
affiliated to the opposition knew what had happened.
(Additional reporting by John Davison in Beirut and Michelle
Nichols and John Irish at the United Nations; writing by Peter
Graff and Tom Perry, editing by Peter Millership)