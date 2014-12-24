(Adds U.S. military statement, paragraphs 9-11)
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN Dec 24 Islamic State fighters took a
Jordanian pilot prisoner after his warplane came down in
northeast Syria on Wednesday, the first captive taken from the
U.S.-led coalition battling the jihadi group.
Jordan's armed forces said one of its pilots had been
captured after a coalition air raid over the province of Raqqa.
There were contradictory accounts as to whether his aircraft had
been shot down or not.
"Jordan holds the group (IS) and its supporters responsible
for the safety of the pilot and his life," said a statement read
out on state television.
It said the F-16 warplane had crashed during a Jordanian air
force "military mission against the hideouts of the terrorist
group".
Jordan's government spokesman Mohammad Al-Momani told
satellite TV station Al Hadath the jet fighter "was shot at from
the ground by rocket missiles and was brought down" and that an
attempt to rescue the pilot before he was captured failed. He
did not elaborate.
But Momani later told Reuters that new assessments showed
there was no indication the plane had been shot at by the
militants.
"We initially thought the plane might have been shot at, but
we cannot confirm this now," he added.
An official source said King Abdullah met top commanders in
Jordanian military headquarters, where a round-the-clock
operations room had been set up after the pilot's capture.
The U.S. military's Central Command said evidence showed
Islamic State did not shoot down the aircraft. It did not
disclose the nature of that evidence.
The head of Central Command, General Lloyd Austin, said the
United States would "support efforts to ensure his safe recovery
and will not tolerate ISIL's attempts to misrepresent or exploit
this unfortunate aircraft crash for their own purposes".
One U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
U.S. aircraft took to the air once the Jordanian jet crashed but
the pilot was picked up before any rescue attempt could be
launched.
PICTURES OF PILOT
The Jordanian statement described Islamic State as a "group
that does not conceal its terrorist plots, committing many
criminal acts from wanton destruction to killing innocent
Muslims and non-Muslims in Syria and Iraq".
Islamic State social media published pictures appearing to
show the pilot being held by the group's fighters and images of
what they said was his Jordanian military ID card.
The images were later verified by relatives contacted by
Reuters who said they had been notified by the head of the
Jordanian air force the pilot was First Lieutenant Muath
al-Kasaesbeh, aged 27. The army separately confirmed his name.
His father, Safi Yousef, appealed to the captors to show
mercy and release his son, whom relatives say is a pious Muslim.
A friend said Kasaesbeh, who is from a prominent Jordanian
family, was fervent in his commitment to his mission and felt it
was a religious duty to fight extremist groups such as Islamic
State that were "distorting the true spirit of Islam".
One of the published images showed the pilot, wearing a
white shirt, being led out of water by armed fighters. Another
showed him on land surrounded by at least a dozen fighters in
military fatigues and equipped with assault rifles.
Jordan is one of the countries participating in the U.S.-led
coalition which has been bombing Islamic State targets in Syria
since September.
The staunch U.S. ally has provided a logistics base for the
U.S.-led air campaign and is a hub for intelligence-gathering
operations against the jihadists, a western diplomatic source
said.
A U.S. National Security Council spokeswoman said the
administration was in close touch with the Jordanian government
and "our thoughts and prayers are with the pilot, his family,
and our partners in the Jordanian Armed Forces".
King Abdullah has been in the forefront of regional U.S.
allies supportive of the campaign but has said radical Sunni
extremists cannot defeated by military means alone and their
ideology must be confronted with reason.
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates
have also joined or supported the strikes against Islamic State
targets in Syria, according to U.S. Central Command.
Raqqa province, which borders Turkey, is almost entirely
under the control of Islamic State fighters.
Boosted by arms seized in Iraq, the group evicted most rival
rebels from the province earlier this year and took control of a
string of government military bases over the summer, including
an air base.
The United States is also bombing Islamic State targets in
Iraq, where the group has seized swathes of territory.
