AMMAN, June 19 A Syrian jet bomber crashed just
after take-off from Syria's Hama airport after it encountered a
technical problem, a Syrian military source told state media on
Sunday.
The military source, quoted by Syrian news agency SANA, did
not say when the crash had occurred.
A separate statement from a military source on state
television said the pilot had deliberately crashed into an empty
area to prevent civilian casualties.
The city of Hama, in western Syria, is controlled by the
Syrian government.
Several Russian-manufactured warplanes have crashed since
the start of the year, mostly due to technical failures which
defence analysts have generally attributed to age.
A rebel source told Reuters the plane that crashed was a
Russian Mig 21 fighter but this could not be independently
verified.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi and Lisa Barrington; Editing
by Gareth Jones)