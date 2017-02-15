GENEVA Feb 15 The United Nations is warning of
catastrophic flooding in Syria from the Tabqa dam, which is at
risk from high water levels, deliberate sabotage by Islamic
State (IS) and further damage from air strikes by the U.S.-led
coalition.
The earth-filled dam holds back the the Euphrates River 40
km (25 miles) upstream of the IS stronghold of Raqqa and has
been controlled by IS since 2014.
Water levels on the river have risen by about 10 metres
since Jan. 24, due partly to heavy rainfall and snow and partly
to IS opening three turbines of the dam, flooding riverside
areas downstream, according to a U.N. report seen by Reuters on
Wednesday.
"As per local experts, any further rise of the water level
would submerge huge swathes of agricultural land along the river
and could potentially damage the Tabqa Dam, which would have
catastrophic humanitarian implications in all areas downstream,"
it said.
The entrance to the dam was already damaged by airstrikes by
the U.S.-led coalition, it said.
"For example, on 16 January 2017, airstrikes on the western
countryside of Ar-Raqqa impacted the entrance of the Euphrates
Dam, which, if further damaged, could lead to massive scale
flooding across Ar-Raqqa and as far away as Deir-ez-Zor."
The town of Deir-ez-Zor, or Deir al-Zor, is a further 140 km
downstream from Raqqa, and is besieged by IS. The U.N. estimates
that 93,500 civilians are trapped in the town, and it has been
airdropping food to them for a year.
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are
undertaking a multiphased operation to encircle Raqqa, and have
advanced to within a few kilometers of the dam. The SDF has
previously said air strikes are not being used against IS near
the dam to avoid damaging it.
As IS, also known as ISIL, retreats, its fighters have
deliberately destroyed vital infrastructure, including three
water stations and five water towers in the first three weeks of
January, the U.N. report said.
"ISIL has reportedly mined water pumping stations on the
Euphrates River which hinders the pumping of water and residents
are resorting to untreated water from the Euphrates River."
The U.N. has also warned of the danger of a collapse of the
Mosul dam on the Tigris River in Iraq, which could affect 20
million people. The dam was briefly captured by IS in 2014, but
remains at risk, with constant repairs needed to avoid disaster.
Last month Lise Grande, the top U.N. humanitarian official
in Iraq and a trained hydrologist who is an expert on the Mosul
dam, said a catastrophic burst could have "Biblical"
consequences. The U.N. is preparing an international reponse in
case the Mosul dam collapses.
