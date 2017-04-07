MOSCOW, April 7 U.S. cruise missile strikes on
Syria's Shayrat air base caused "significant" damage to the
site, Russia's RIA Novosti agency quoted a base employee as
saying on Friday.
"All the aircraft on the base have been taken out of action,
it's safe to say they are completely destroyed," the employee,
who was not named, told RIA.
The agency quoted Syrian television as reporting that a fire
at the air base was continuing.
The United States fired dozens of cruise missiles at the
Syrian base earlier on Friday from which it said a deadly
chemical weapons attack was launched this week. The move drew
sharp criticism from Russia.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Sujata Rao; Editing by
Andrew Osborn)