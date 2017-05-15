(Adds army statement)
By John Davison
BEIRUT May 15 More than 1,000 insurgents and
their families left an opposition-held district of Damascus on
Monday, completing an agreement between the Syrian government
and rebels, Syrian state media outlets and a war monitoring
group said.
Well over 3,000 people have left Qaboun in two days of
evacuations, paving the way for the government to regain control
of the area, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human
Rights said.
They headed for areas still under opposition control east of
the Syrian capital, or for the northwestern province of Idlib,
also held by insurgents, it said.
Syria's military released a statement saying it had
"returned peace and security to the Qaboun area" after killing
many insurgents and blowing up tunnels they had used for
supplies.
"This strengthened the perimeter of security around Damascus
and chokes the terrorist groups" to the east, it said, referring
to rebels.
Damascus has done a number of similar deals in recent months
with the Syrian opposition, supported in some cases by Syria's
ally Iran and Qatar, which backs the rebels. The government sees
the deals as an alternative to failing peace talks.
The opposition says the agreements amount to forced
displacement of President Bashar al-Assad's opponents from areas
around the capital, and are often reached after months or years
of siege by government forces and their allies.
The United Nations has criticised both the use of siege
tactics which precede such deals and the evacuations themselves
as amounting to forcible displacement.
State TV quoted the Damascus provincial governor as saying
that Qaboun "is empty of militants". It said army engineering
teams had entered the district, on the city's northeastern edge,
to begin clearing it of mines and unexploded ordnance.
The Observatory said 1,300 rebel fighters and their families
had left on Monday. On Sunday, more than 2,000 rebels and their
family members left Qaboun, state media said.
State TV said several hundred fighters had decided to stay
in the district under the agreement as government forces took
control.
Many residents and some rebels have chosen to stay,
preferring not to move to Idlib, areas of which are frequently
targeted by air strikes.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)