GENEVA, March 18 Some Syrians in the besieged areas of Daraya and Deir al-Zor have been reduced to eating grass because food supplies are cut off, the U.N. World Food Programme said on Friday.

"In the most severe cases, they are enduring entire days without eating, sending children to beg and eating grass/wild vegetation," a report said.

Deir al-Zor is under seige by Islamic State forces, while Daraya is besieged by government forces and has become a focus of U.N. efforts to get aid to all of Syria. Syria's government has not yet granted permission for aid to go to the city. (Reporting by Tom Miles)