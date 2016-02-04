LONDON Feb 4 U.S Secretary of State John Kerry pledged a total of around $890 million in aid for Syria and neighbouring countries at a donor conference on Thursday and said he was in talks with his Russian counterpart about increasing humanitarian access to the country.

The money comprises about $600 million in humanitarian assistance and around $290 million in development aid for neighbouring states, he said.

U.S. officials told reporters that the $290 million would go to Jordan and Lebanon and would pay for such things as education to help them cope with the influx of Syrian children who need to go to school.

The U.S. aid pledge covers the U.S. 2016 fiscal year, which will end on Sept. 30, 2016. (Reporting Arshad Mohammed; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stepehen Addison)