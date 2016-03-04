(Adds casualties)
BEIRUT, March 4 War planes struck twice on
Friday on the outskirts of Syria's Douma, northeast of Damascus,
in the first raids there since a cessation of hostilities
agreement went into effect, a monitoring group said.
At least one person was killed in the air attacks, said the
Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which
monitors the conflict.
The Observatory's director Rami Abdulrahman said the
identity of the jets was not immediately clear.
The Observatory also said that three shells fired by
government forces fell in the same area, injuring a number of
people, among them members of a civil defence team.
