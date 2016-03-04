(Adds casualties)

BEIRUT, March 4 War planes struck twice on Friday on the outskirts of Syria's Douma, northeast of Damascus, in the first raids there since a cessation of hostilities agreement went into effect, a monitoring group said.

At least one person was killed in the air attacks, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the conflict.

The Observatory's director Rami Abdulrahman said the identity of the jets was not immediately clear.

The Observatory also said that three shells fired by government forces fell in the same area, injuring a number of people, among them members of a civil defence team. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny and Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams)