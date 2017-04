MOSCOW May 3 The U.N. special envoy on Syria, Staffan de Mistura said on Tuesday he wanted to focus on bringing a cessation of hostilities in Syria back on track at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

Lavrov said that he expected to have a fruitful conversation, adding that Russia and the United Stated were also working on resolving the Syria crisis. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Angus MacSwan)