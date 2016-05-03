* Russia and U.N. envoy upbeat about Syria truce chances
* Say truce could be extended to Aleppo within hours
* UN envoy: Cessation of hostilities can be relaunched
* Joint US-Russia monitoring centre being set up in Geneva
By Denis Dyomkin and Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, May 3 The United Nations mediator on
Syria said moribund peace talks on the conflict could soon be
resumed if a faltering truce were extended to the city of
Aleppo, something the Russian foreign minister said he hoped
would be announced within hours.
Staffan de Mistura, the U.N. envoy, made his upbeat comments
on Tuesday after holding talks with Sergei Lavrov, the Russian
foreign minister, in Moscow.
The Italian-Swedish diplomat said he thought there was a
chance to relaunch a cessation of hostilities, which lies in
tatters after fierce clashes in Aleppo, by reinforcing and
extending local truces.
"I have a feeling and a hope that we can relaunch this," de
Mistura told a news conference after the talks, referring to the
partial truce which was originally brokered by Russia and the
United States around two months ago.
"We all hope that ... in a few hours we can relaunch the
cessation of hostilities. If we can do this, we will be back on
the right track." His words were translated from English into
Russian at the news conference.
The United States and Russia jointly sponsored a ceasefire
which has been in place since February and allowed the first
peace talks attended by the warring parties to take place.
But those talks broke up last month and the ceasefire has
since largely unravelled. Moscow and Washington have been
working to try to revive the original cessation of hostilities
by getting new local truces agreed on the ground for short,
defined periods at particular locations.
Such truces were agreed in two areas last week, but not in
Aleppo, the divided northern city where a sharp escalation of
violence has done the most to derail the shaky peace process.
Lavrov said Russia and the United States wanted to make such
local truces open-ended and suggested a deal covering Aleppo was
close at hand.
"The process of agreeing a ceasefire in Aleppo is being
finished right now between Russian and American military
personnel," said Lavrov. "I hope that in the near future, maybe
even in the coming hours, such a decision can be announced."
A joint U.S.-Russian ceasefire monitoring system staffed by
officers from both countries was also being set up in Geneva, he
added, and would help better track events on the ground.
"May is going to be an important month for Syria," said de
Mistura. "If, as we all hope, there will be definite
confirmation that even Aleppo will return to a ceasefire regime,
we can imagine that we can restart (peace) talks at the same
time."
De Mistura's optimism was at odds with the situation on the
ground however where there were reports on Tuesday of insurgent
rockets hitting a hospital in a government-held part of Aleppo,
killing or injuring dozens.
