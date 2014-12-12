BRUSSELS Dec 12 European Union governments
agreed on Friday to ban the export of jet fuel to Syria from
Sunday, saying it was being used by the Syrian air force for
indiscriminate attacks against civilians.
The ban also covers finance and insurance related to jet
fuel exports to Syria.
However, fuel and additives exclusively used by non-Syrian
civilian aircraft landing in Syria will be exempt, so these
planes can continue their onward flights.
Europe is heavily dependent on jet fuel imports from the
Middle East and it was not immediately clear how much fuel the
28-nation bloc actually exported to Syria.
The United Nations says at least 3.2 million people have
fled Syria and 200,000 have been killed in the more than
three-year-old civil war, which broke out after protests against
President Bashar al-Assad's government.
EU ministers agreed in principle in October to ban jet fuel
sales to Syria, but the details have only now been worked out.
"A significant number of innocent civilians ... have died
because the Assad regime's air force has deliberately dropped
weapons, including barrel bombs," Britain's Middle East Minister
Tobias Ellwood said in a statement.
"This measure will ensure that no EU people or companies
will be involved in jet fuel going to Syria. I urge all nations
to ban jet fuel going to the Assad regime," he said.
Legal texts with a detailed list of fuel types and additives
covered by the ban will be published in the EU's Official
Journal on Saturday.
