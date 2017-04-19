BEIRUT, April 19 Evacuations from four besieged
areas of Syria resumed on Wednesday, Syrian state television, a
Hezbollah media unit and a war monitor reported, days after a
suicide bombing killed dozens in a convoy which was part of the
same reciprocal agreement.
Some 45 buses carrying 3,000 people left the rebel-besieged
Shi'ite villages of al-Foua and Kefraya near Idlib for
government-controlled Aleppo, while a convoy of 11 buses left
army-besieged al-Zabadani, the Hezbollah media unit said.
On Saturday, a bomb attack on a convoy of evacuees from
al-Foua and Kefraya killed 126 people, including more than 60
children, the war monitor, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory
for Human Rights, reported.
Under the deal, civilians and pro-government fighters from
the Shi'ite villages were travelling by bus to
government-controlled Aleppo, while insurgents and their
families from al-Zabadani and Madaya near Damascus crossed to
rebel-held territory, having first gone to Aleppo.
Three buses on Wednesday also carried wounded people from
Saturday's convoy attack, as well as the remains of those who
had died, the Hezbollah military media unit reported.
