PARIS Feb 10 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius on Wednesday questioned the commitment of the United States to resolving the crisis in Syria, saying its "ambiguous" policy was contributing to the problem.

"There are the ambiguities including among the actors of the coalition ... I'm not going to repeat what I've said before about the main pilot of the coalition," Fabius told reporters. "But we don't have the feeling that there is a very strong commitment that is there."

Fabius, who separately announced on Wednesday that he was leaving the French government, as expected, said he did not expect U.S. President Barack Obama to change his stance in the coming months.

"I don't think that the end of Mr Obama's mandate will push him to act as much as his minister declares (publicly)," he added, referring to Secretary of State John Kerry. (Reporting By John Irish, editing by Alister Doyle)