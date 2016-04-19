BEIRUT, April 19 Syrian government forces backed
by Russian air power launched a counter-attack against rebels in
the northwestern province of Latakia, a rebel group and a
conflict monitor reported, as violence was reported across much
of the northwest on Tuesday.
Targets included towns and villages where a partial truce
agreement had brought about a lull in fighting between the
government and rebels since Feb. 27. That agreement has
unravelled in recent weeks.
Air strikes killed at least five people in the town of Kafr
Nubl in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province, and three
others in nearby Maarat al-Numan, the Syrian Observatory for
Human Rights monitoring organisation reported.
Rockets fired by insurgents, meanwhile, killed three
children in nearby Kefraya, a Shi'ite town loyal to the
government, it said. State media said the dead were members of
one family.
The fighting in Latakia was focused on areas where insurgent
groups had launched an attack on government forces on Monday,
and where battles had often erupted despite the cessation of
hostilities agreement.
"The regime is trying to storm the area, with the
participation of Russian helicopters and Sukhoi (warplanes),"
said Fadi Ahmad, spokesman for the First Coastal rebel group in
the area. The Observatory said fighting had been raging since
morning.
Government air strikes and barrel bombing was also reported
in northern areas of Homs province that are under rebel control.
The use of barrel bombs, or oil drums filled with explosives,
has been denied by the Syrian government but widely recorded
including by a U.N. commission of inquiry on Syria.
The Syrian army could not immediately be reached for
comment.
