PARIS, April 4 France's foreign minister on Tuesday called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council after a suspected gas attack on Syria's rebel-held Idlib province.

"A new and particularly serious chemical attack took place this morning in Idlib province. The first information suggests a large number of victims, including children. I condemn this disgusting act," Jean-Marc Ayrault said in a statement.

"In the face of such serious actions that threaten international security, I ask for everyone not to shirk their responsibilities. With this in mind, I ask for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council," he added.

Ahead of a meeting in Brussels to discuss aid for Syria, Ayrault said Europe could not play a role in the country's reconstruction without a credible transition. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)