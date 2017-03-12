PARIS, March 12 The French foreign ministry condemned a deadly bombing in Damascus and called on truce guarantors, especially Russia and Iran, to ensure a ceasefire in Syria is fully respected.

The death toll from a double bomb attack on Saturday targeting Shi'ites visiting a pilgrimage site in Damascus has climbed to 74, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday.

"There is more than ever urgency to ensure that ceasefire is respected in Syria," the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

"France calls on the truce guarantors, especially Russia and Iran, who will meet in Astana next week, to put pressure on parties to ensure that ceasefire is fully respected".

Russian-backed peace talks are due to take place in Astana on March 14-15. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Marine Pennetier; Editing by Keith Weir)