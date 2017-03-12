UPDATE 5-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Updates shares, adds analyst quote)
PARIS, March 12 The French foreign ministry condemned a deadly bombing in Damascus and called on truce guarantors, especially Russia and Iran, to ensure a ceasefire in Syria is fully respected.
The death toll from a double bomb attack on Saturday targeting Shi'ites visiting a pilgrimage site in Damascus has climbed to 74, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday.
"There is more than ever urgency to ensure that ceasefire is respected in Syria," the French foreign ministry said in a statement.
"France calls on the truce guarantors, especially Russia and Iran, who will meet in Astana next week, to put pressure on parties to ensure that ceasefire is fully respected".
Russian-backed peace talks are due to take place in Astana on March 14-15. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Marine Pennetier; Editing by Keith Weir)
LONDON, June 16 British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
SEOUL, June 16 South Korea's oldest nuclear reactor, the 40-year-old Kori No. 1, will halt operations at midnight on Sunday, becoming the country's first nuclear plant to close permanently amid plans for a shift towards natural gas and renewables.