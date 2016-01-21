(Adds details, quotes)
By John Irish
PARIS Jan 21 A senior diplomat from France,
which has been helping moderate Syrian opposition groups prepare
for talks with the Syrian government, insisted on Thursday that
a grouping created in Riyadh last month must form the opposition
delegation.
France has been a key backer of moderate opposition forces
battling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and has been advising
them on how to prepare for proposed U.N.-backed talks next week
involving the Syrian government.
But Russia, Assad's main international ally, objects to the
make-up of the opposition grouping formed in Riyadh and says it
will back an alternative Syrian opposition delegation unless the
grouping's composition is overhauled.
The French diplomat, echoing similar views expressed by
Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, voiced opposition to any new
delegation emerging for the Jan. 25 talks.
"The Security Council is clear. U.N. Special Envoy (Staffan)
de Mistura must work with the opposition groups constituted in
Riyadh. It doesn't seem desirable to me that there is a third
force," the diplomat, who requested anonymity, said.
De Mistura said on Wednesday the talks may be delayed, but
that major powers must keep up the pressure to bring
participants to the table.
The French diplomat said the United Nations had yet to
inform Paris whether the talks would go ahead as planned and
that if more time was needed to get the right conditions in
place then the U.N. should consider it.
"What we don't want is to repeat the previous experience of
Geneva 2," the diplomat said, referring to negotiations in 2014
that failed after just a few days.
"What's at stake is preparing credible negotiations and to
ensure that circumstances are right to succeed."
The diplomat said that while Paris wanted the talks to go
ahead, it understood opposition demands that the humanitarian
situation on the ground - be it sieges on cities or bombing of
civilians and opposition groups - improve before talks go ahead.
"You don't launch a process just for the sake of launching a
process, but to succeed and achieve an effective and lasting
solution," the diplomat said.
(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Richard Balmforth)