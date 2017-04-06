PARIS, April 6 An U.N.-authorised international military force should intervene in Syria if it is proven that President Bashar al-Assad's government used chemical weapons, French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"An international intervention is needed ... My preference is that there should be an intervention under the auspices of the United Nations. A military intervention," Macron, an independent centrist who is favourite to win the election, said in an interview with France 2 television.

Referring to a suspected Syrian government chemical attack that killed scores of people, including children, in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib on Tuesday, Macron said: "If these deeds are confirmed, it is vital to act strongly." (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Louise Ireland)