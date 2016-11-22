MOSCOW Nov 22 The sanctions imposed by the
European Union on fuel supplies to Syria cannot be applied to
the Russian air group in the country, a Russian Defence Ministry
spokesman was quoted as saying by the news agencies on Tuesday.
The Russian news outlets said he was commenting on reports
of illegal fuel supplies to Syria.
Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported that Russian tankers
had smuggled jet fuel to Syria through EU waters, bolstering
military supplies to a country where Moscow is carrying out air
strikes in support of the government, according to sources with
knowledge of the matter.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams)