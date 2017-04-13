BEIRUT, April 13 The U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State on Thursday denied a Syrian army report it had carried out an air strike that had hit poison gas supplies belonging to IS and caused the deaths of hundreds of people.

"The Coalition conducted no strikes in that area at that time. The Syrian claim is incorrect and likely intentional misinformation," U.S. Air Force Colonel John Dorrian, a colaition spokesman, told Reuters by email. (Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)