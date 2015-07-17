BEIRUT, July 18 A Syrian Kurdish militia said on
Saturday the Islamic State jihadist group had used poison gas in
attacks in late June in northeastern Syria.
The YPG militia said poison gas had been used in attacks on
June 28 and June 29 against YPG-held areas in the northeastern
province of Hasaka. Redur Xelil, the YPG spokesman, said the
type of chemical used had not been accurately determined.
None of the YPG fighters exposed to the gas had died because
they were quickly taken to hospital, he said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based group
that reports on the war using an activist network on the ground,
said it had also documented the use of poison gas by Islamic
State in northeastern Syria on June 28.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Toni Reinhold)