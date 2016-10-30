BEIRUT Oct 30 Syrian state media said militants fired poison gas at a government-held area of Aleppo on Sunday, causing 35 people to choke, a report which a rebel official called a lie.

State news agency SANA said "shells containing poison gases" had been fired at the residential district of al-Hamdaniya. It did not report any deaths. The head of the political office of the Aleppo-based rebel group Fastaqim denied the report.

Rebels launched a major counter-attack against government forces in Aleppo on Friday, aiming to break a siege on the insurgent-held eastern sector of the city. An array of rebels are taking part in the attack, including groups fighting under the Free Syrian army banner and Islamist militants. (Writing by Tom Perry; editing by Mark Heinrich)