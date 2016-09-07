(Corrects headline to make clear ceasefire deal for Syria, not
Russia)
BERLIN, Sept 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Wednesday the situation in the civil war in Syria was
atrocious and urged the United States and Russia to press for a
ceasefire agreement.
"I can only hope that Russia and the United States make
progress on a ceasefire agreement, that the bombing of doctors
and hospitals can be stopped, and the people in Aleppo are
suffering so terribly. That is an indefensible situation," she
said.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Madeline Chambers, Writing
by Andrea Shalal)