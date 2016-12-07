BERLIN Dec 7 The leaders of six major Western
nations called on Wednesday for an immediate ceasefire in the
Syrian city of Aleppo and condemned Russia and Iran for
supporting the Syrian government.
"The most urgent goal remains an immediate ceasefire so that
the United Nations can bring humanitarian aid to people in East
Aleppo," said the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, the United
States, Canada and Britain in a statement released in Berlin.
They said the Syrian government must agree to a four-point
plan put forward by the U.N. "We urge the Syrian regime to do
this immediately to end the terrible situation in Aleppo; we
demand Russia and Iran to exercise their influence to make this
happen."
Adding that there must be no impunity for individuals who
commit war crimes, they urged the U.N. to collect evidence to
bring individuals to justice. "We are ready to consider
additional restrictive measures against individuals or
institutions that act for the Syrian regime or in its name."
