GENEVA, April 20 The Syrian government stood its
ground at Geneva talks on Wednesday, saying it was engaged
"seriously" and that a decision by the opposition to step away
might help find a solution, because the opponents did not
represent the Syrian people.
After meeting with the U.N.'s Deputy Syria envoy Ramzi
Ezzedine Ramzi, Syria's Bashar Ja'afari said he had discussed
with him amendments to a U.N. guiding principles document, the
idea of a broad based government and provocations by Israel in
the Golan Heights.
"To begin with, they (High Negotiations Committee) do not
represent the Syrian people," he told reporters. "Quite on the
contrary, by leaving they may be taking away a major obstacle
that will allow us to reach a solution."
