BEIRUT Nov 19 A powerful Syrian insurgent group said on Thursday it was studying a local ceasefire proposal tabled by an international mediator aimed at halting fighting near Damascus.

Islam Alloush, spokesman for the Jaish al-Islam group, told Reuters the ceasefire proposal had been presented by the mediator to the former head of a sharia board that operates in rebel-held areas, who in turn had presented it to rebel groups and civilian organisations in the opposition-held area.

"We, in Jaish al-Islam, are studying the subject in the leadership council," Alloush told Reuters, speaking via a web-based messaging system. He declined to give further details.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group that monitors the war, earlier reported the failure of negotiations aimed at achieved a local ceasefire between rebels and government forces in the Eastern Ghouta near Damascus. (Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Dominic Evans)