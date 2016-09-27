(Removes reference to corridors in 1st para to clarify ICRC
position)
* Dozens require medical evacuation from east Aleppo - WHO
* WHO says has submitted request to Syrian health ministry
* Evacuation options are west Aleppo, hospital near border
* Teams lack surgical trauma items and blood products - ICRC
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Sept 27 The World Health Organization
(WHO) and Red Cross called on Tuesday for dozens of sick and
wounded people in the embattled eastern part of the Syrian city
of Aleppo to be evacuated safely for treatment.
The Syrian military, helped by Iranian-backed Shi'ite
militias and the Russian air force, launched a campaign to take
rebel-held eastern Aleppo last week, where the WHO said only 35
doctors remained to care for more than 250,000 people.
Syrian pro-government forces attacked the opposition-held
sector of Aleppo on several fronts on Tuesday, the biggest
ground assault yet in a campaign that has destroyed a
U.S.-backed ceasefire.
"WHO is calling for the immediate establishment of
humanitarian routes to evacuate sick and wounded from the
eastern part of the city," WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said.
Only seven hospitals remain in east Aleppo, some of them
only partially functional, and hundreds of wounded are trapped
in the encircled city, she said.
WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said that dozens of patients
required evacuation and that local health authorities would draw
up the initial list which then would be assessed by the Syrian
Arab Red Crescent.
"WHO submitted the request for medical evacuations through
the Ministry of Health to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,"
Jasarevic said by email from Syria. "The plans are being firmed
up on how and where to evacuate with options of west Aleppo and
Bab al Hawa hospital in Idlib," he said, referring to a hospital
along the Turkish-Syrian border.
Medical staff in eastern Aleppo are working relentlessly to
save lives but are unable to cope with the demand for
specialised and emergency services, ICRC spokeswoman Krista
Armstrong said.
"There is a desperate need for medical evacuations;
hospitals are short of surgical trauma items and blood products
for transfusions," she said.
Syrian doctors said on Monday they were in dire need of
medical and surgical supplies to treat hundreds of wounded.
The Syrian doctors said at least 40 wounded people in
eastern Aleppo needed to be evacuated, but most wanted to be
sent to rebel-held areas or abroad, not to the
government-controlled western side of the city.
"We are waiting to evacuate them safely, to the hospitals in
Idlib governorate, and some of them need to be evacuated to
Turkey," said Dr. Abd Arrahman Alomar of the Syrian American
Medical Society (SAMS).
Jessy Chahine, spokeswoman for U.N. Special Envoy for Syria
Staffan de Mistura, told Tuesday's briefing: "We do remind
always all parties that evacuation operations have to be in
accordance with IHL (international humanitarian law) and
protection standards."
International law has rules against forcibly displacing
people and evacuations must be voluntary, she said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and
Raissa Kasolowsky)