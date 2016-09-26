(Corrects group title in 4th paragraph to Syrian American not
Syrian Arab)
* Wounded need treatment or evacuation from rebel-held area
* Makeshift hospitals lack supplies to treat trauma patients
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Sept 26 Only 30 doctors remain in
rebel-held eastern Aleppo, where they are in dire need of
medical and surgical supplies to treat hundreds of wounded
people among a trapped population of 300,000, Syrian doctors
said on Monday.
At least 40 wounded people in the eight still-functioning
hospitals - some of them makeshift centres hidden underground
for fear of air strikes and shelling - require medical
evacuation, they said.
Dozens of air strikes hit rebel-held areas of the northern
Syrian city overnight, a monitoring organisation and a civil
defence worker said, continuing a fierce air campaign by Syrian
government and allied forces since a ceasefire broke down almost
a week ago.
"There are 30 doctors who are still inside the eastern
Aleppo city," Abd Arrahman Alomar, a pediatrician who works for
the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) in
opposition-controlled areas, told a news briefing in Geneva.
They lack equipment and emergency medicines for treating the
many trauma cases and there is only enough fuel to run hospital
generators for 20 days. One obstetrician and two pediatricians
remain to care for pregnant women and 85,000 children, he said.
The group documented more than 280 people killed in the last
three days in eastern Aleppo, with 400 wounded, including 61
children, on Sunday alone.
"We go into mountains, we work underground, and even our
facilities underground and into the mountains were targeted many
times, many times," Alomar said. "If this continues, we are
going to the point of zero where there are no facilities to be
protected, where there is no health staff to be protected."
Mazen Kewara, Turkey country director for SAMS, said: "We
have a huge need for fluids inside Aleppo. Still there is no IV
(intravenous) fluids."
Attacks on medical facilities and personnel have devastated
the health care system, U.N. agencies and health experts say.
"The systematic and widespread assault on hospitals and
doctors which is orchestrated mainly by Syrian government forces
has cut off access to health care for hundreds of thousands, if
not millions, of Syrians," said Elise Baker of Physicians for
Human Rights.
Since the conflict began in 2011, the New York-based group
has documented 382 attacks on 269 separate medical facilities
through June.
Some 90 percent were carried out by Syrian government forces
or allied Russian forces, she said, citing evidence from video
footage and photographs analysed by weapons experts.
"The direct targeting of medical units and personnel has
become a shocking hallmark of this horrific conflict in Syria,"
said Dainius Puras, U.N. special rapporteur on the right to
health.
Intentional attacks constitute war crimes and may amount to
crimes against humanity, said Puras.
