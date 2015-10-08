(Adds details and background)
AMMAN Oct 8 The Syrian army, backed by Russian
air strikes, fought heavy battles with insurgents for control of
a hilltop close to President Bashar al-Assad's coastal
heartland, a monitor and rebels said on Thursday.
The fighting was centered around Jub al Ahmar, a highland
area in Latakia province which if captured would allow the army
to more effectively pound rebel positions from the Ghab Plain
that it overlooks, said Rami Abdulrahman, the head of the Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights.
"Fighting has been intensifying in the vicinity of the
strategic Jub al Ahmar heights with some progress by the army
but no decisive gains so far," Abdulrahman told Reuters.
The army announced on Thursday it had extended a major
offensive to the Plain area whose capture from rebel groups,
including al Qaeda's Nusra Front would help secure Assad's
coastal heartlands and could provide a platform to drive the
rebels back from other areas.
The rebels thrust into the area in late July after seizing
much of the northwestern province of Idlib.
Rebel sources also said the army aided by Russian jets
shelled the insurgent held town of Salma, which located
northeast of Latakia and is a major frontline between rebels and
government forces.
"This area is shelled daily but we have not seen this
intensity before with heavy mortars and artillery and Russian
bombing of our positions," said Abu Ibrahim al Hifnawi, a rebel
from Ahrar al Sham insurgent group.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams)