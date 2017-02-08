(Adds Red Crescent workers hurt in Aleppo)
By John Davison
BEIRUT Feb 8 Syrian government jets bombed a
rebel-held district of Homs city in the west of the country on
Wednesday, killing several people, rescue workers and a
monitoring group reported.
A pro-Damascus media outlet said Syrian planes targeted
militants in al-Waer neighbourhood after the insurgents fired at
civilian areas in government-held Homs.
It was a rare deadly flare-up in the area. Al-Waer has for
months been spared the intense bombardment by Syrian and Russian
air forces suffered by other areas including Idlib province,
controlled by President Bashar al-Assad's opponents.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
at least eight people were killed in the government bombardment.
The Syrian Civil Defence, a rescue service operating in
rebel-held territory, did not give a figure, but said on its
Facebook page that its centre in al-Waer was hit, wounding a
staff member, and that there were fatalities elsewhere including
women and children.
An opposition media activist in al-Waer, who gave his name
as Osama Abu-Zeid, said that it had been months since the last
significant bombardment of the area. "Yesterday it suddenly
escalated," he told Reuters via internet message.
A military media unit run by Assad's ally Hezbollah said the
army had fired rockets and that planes had carried out three
strikes against militants in al-Waer, who it said had violated a
shaky ceasefire across parts of western Syria.
The Observatory reported at least one person wounded by
rockets that landed in the government-controlled Abbasiya
neighbourhood in Homs.
The Syrian government has tried to conclude a deal in
al-Waer that would see rebel fighters and their families
evacuate the district and the government take over. Under
similar local agreements in other parts of western Syria, rebels
have left with light weapons and headed mostly for Idlib.
Assad said on Wednesday that local reconciliation agreements
were the "most effective way to end the war and move towards a
political solution," state news agency SANA reported.
The opposition says such agreements are part of a government
strategy to forcibly displace populations from opposition-held
areas after years of siege and bombardment.
In September some 120 rebel fighters and their families left
al-Waer in agreement with the government, but there have been no
further reports of insurgents leaving the area. The Observatory
estimates several thousand rebels remain in the district.
The ceasefire brokered by Russia, which backs Assad, and
Turkey, which supports rebels fighting to unseat him, took
effect on Dec. 30.
It has been fragile since the start, with the government
side and rebels accusing the other of violations. The truce
does not include Islamic State or al Qaeda-linked fighters.
On Wednesday shells fired by rebels into Aleppo city in
northern Syria killed at least two people, SANA reported.
The Syrian Red Crescent said four of its volunteers were
wounded, one critically, as they distributed aid in the
Hamdaniya district.
Government forces drove rebels from their last remaining
districts in Aleppo in December in a major victory for Assad.
Shellfire has hit the city on several occasions since then.
(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Dominic Evans)