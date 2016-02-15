PARIS Feb 15 France's Foreign Minister said on Monday attacks on hospitals in Syria by the Syrian government and its allies were war crimes.

"I strongly condemn the new deliberate strike against a hospital," Jean-Marc Ayrault said in a statement. "The attacks against medical facilities ...constitute war crimes."

Seven people were killed in air strikes in Syria on a hospital supported by Medecins Sans Frontieres, the charity's France president said on Monday, adding that he believed Russia or Syrian government forces were behind the attack.

