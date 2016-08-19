LONDON, Aug 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Local
communities in Syria are refusing aid agencies permission to
open new hospitals out of fear the facilities will draw more
bombings to the area, a medical charity said on Friday.
Many hospitals have been hit or damaged during the five-year
conflict, prompting opposition groups to say Syrian and Russian
forces deliberately target medical buildings.
Mazen Kewara of the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS),
said the charity had backed off from plans to set up at least
five field hospitals in opposition-held areas over the past two
years, after pressure from the local population.
Several communities were consequently left without direct
access to healthcare, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Communities refuse to accept our services inside their
cities and villages because of the threat that these areas be
targeted because of the existence of our facilities there,"
Kewara said in an interview.
Although calls to stay out of given areas mostly came from
local leaders, in one instance SAMS was denied the right to
relocate a bombed hospital by a militia group in Aleppo, said
Kewara, SAMS country director for Turkey and northern Syria.
"They are a military group, we are healthcare workers and
they believe we are more of a target than them," he said.
Nearly 1,000 people have been killed in attacks on health
centers worldwide over the past two years, almost 40 percent of
them in Syria, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in May.
Humanitarian groups have repeatedly called for a halt to
strikes on medical facilities.
In Syria, the frequency and accuracy of air strikes have
been increasing since Russia started its aerial campaign in
support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in September last
year, Kewara said.
July was the worst month for attacks on healthcare centres
since the beginning of Syria's conflict, with 43 assaults - more
than one every day, according to SAMS.
The charity says it supports more than 1,700 healthcare
workers and 160 medical facilities across Syria.
(Reporting by Umberto Bacchi @UmbertoBacchi, Editing by Ros
Russell; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org)