* Monitor says Islamic State gains ground near Palmyra
* Syrian officials say the city is secure
* Islamic State said to have executed 23 people on Friday
* Antiquities chief urges international action
(Adds comments from Syrian antiquities chief)
BEIRUT, May 16 Islamic State militants were
reported to have gained ground against Syrian troops in fighting
near the historic city of Palmyra on Saturday, a target in an
offensive by the jihadist group that has raised concern for the
U.N. world heritage site.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based group
that reports on the war, also said Islamic State militants had
executed 23 people on Friday including nine minors and five
women in areas seized from state control outside the city.
Syrian government antiquities chief Maamoun Abdulkarim said
fighting continued at 1-2 km (around a mile) from the city,
which he said was still "firmly under government control". A
military source said fighting was ongoing but at "a distance far
from the city".
Abdulkarim, speaking by telephone, added: "We are in the
fourth or fifth day (of the attack). What is the international
community doing? Is it waiting to weep and despair as it did in
northern Iraq?"
Palmyra, also known as Tadmur, is home to extensive ruins of
one of the most important cultural centres of the ancient world.
It was put on UNESCO's list of World Heritage in danger in 2013.
Islamic State, which espouses a puritanical Islamist
ideology, has destroyed antiquities and ancient monuments in
Iraq. Palmyra is also of strategic importance, sitting at a
highway intersection linking it to the cities of Homs and
Damascus, some 240 km (150 miles) to the southwest.
UNESCO has expressed deep concern over reports of fighting
near Palmyra.
The Syrian government is a pariah to states in the West and
in the region that say President Bashar al-Assad has lost
legitimacy, complicating any international effort to protect the
country's cultural heritage.
A military source said the army had reinforced the city.
But the army is under pressure, having lost ground to other
insurgents in the northwest and in the south since late March.
The Observatory reported that Islamic State had seized a gas
field to the east of Palmyra - a report denied by the military
source. The source said Islamic State was keeping up its attack
but the fighting on Saturday was at a lower intensity.
The mass execution reported by the Observatory is the second
such killing it has recorded since Islamic State advanced this
week into the area. In the first, the Observatory said the
jihadists had executed 26 men, beheading 10 of them.
The Syrian military source said there had been one massacre
of 30 or more people in that area, including elderly men.
The Syrian military has been mounting air strikes against
Islamic State fighters in the area. Rami Abdulrahman, who runs
the Observatory, said the sides were fighting near a military
intelligence building in Palmyra on Saturday.
The Islamic State offensive in central Syria has added to
the pressures facing government forces that have faced
significant setbacks since late March in the four-year-long war.
Other insurgent groups fighting President Bashar al-Assad
have seized control of wide areas of the northwestern province
of Idlib since late March. Assad has also lost a border crossing
with Jordan in the south.
This week the Syrian army and the allied Lebanese group
Hezbollah have driven insurgents from wide areas of the
mountainous region to the north of Damascus, shoring up Assad's
grip over the border zone between Syria and Lebanon.
(Reporting by Tom Perry in Beirut, Kinda Makieh in Damascus,
and Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)