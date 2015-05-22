BEIRUT May 22 Insurgents including the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front seized a hospital from government forces on Friday which they had besieged since late April, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The Nusra Front said government forces fled the hospital outside the town of Jisr al-Shughour in Idlib province. "The Mujahideen (holy warriors) are pursuing them," it said in a Twitter feed.

Syrian officials could not immediately be reached for comment. The Observatory said the insurgents were in complete control of the hospital. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Dominic Evans)