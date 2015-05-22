BEIRUT May 22 Insurgents including the al
Qaeda-linked Nusra Front seized a hospital from government
forces on Friday which they had besieged since late April, the
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
The Nusra Front said government forces fled the hospital
outside the town of Jisr al-Shughour in Idlib province. "The
Mujahideen (holy warriors) are pursuing them," it said in a
Twitter feed.
Syrian officials could not immediately be reached for
comment. The Observatory said the insurgents were in complete
control of the hospital.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Dominic Evans)