(Adds comments from President Obama and assessment by U.S.
officials on Russian buildup in Syria)
By Christian Lowe and Julia Edwards
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Russia called on
Friday for military-to-military cooperation with the United
States to avert "unintended incidents" as it stages navy
exercises off the coast of Syria, where U.S. officials believe
Moscow is building up forces to protect President Bashar
al-Assad.
The United States is using Syrian air space to lead a
campaign of air strikes against Islamic State, and a greater
Russian presence raises the prospect of the Cold War superpower
foes encountering each other on the battlefield.
Both Moscow and Washington say their enemy is Islamic State,
whose Islamist fighters control large parts of Syria and Iraq.
But Russia supports the government of Assad in Syria, while the
United States says his presence makes the situation worse.
In recent days, U.S. officials have described what they say
is an increase of Russian equipment and manpower.
President Barack Obama said this would not change U.S.
strategy in countering Islamic State fighters, which includes
U.S. planes leading an international coalition in airstrikes in
Syria.
"But we are going to be engaging Russia to let them know
that you can't continue to double-down on a strategy that is
doomed to failure," he said at an event with military service
members during a visit to Maryland.
In the latest reports, two Western officials and a Russian
source told Reuters Moscow is sending advanced SA-22
anti-aircraft missiles to Syria. The system would be operated by
Russian troops, rather than Syrians, the Western officials said.
U.S. officials in Washington also said they believed about
200 Russian naval infantry forces were now stationed at an
airfield near the Syrian city of Latakia, an Assad stronghold,
and that the number had increased in recent days.
PREPARING SYRIAN AIRFIELD
One official estimated that the majority of the forces were
involved in preparing the airfield for future use.
Lebanese sources have told Reuters that at least some
Russian troops are now engaged in combat operations in support
of Assad's forces. Moscow has declined to comment on those
reports.
Obama said Russia would have to start using diplomacy rather
than force to counter the influence of Islamic State militants.
He said the group posed more of a threat to Russia than to the
United States because of the country's large Muslim population.
At a news conference in Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said Russia was sending equipment to help Assad fight
Islamic State. Russian servicemen were in Syria, he said,
primarily to help service that equipment and teach Syrian
soldiers how to use it.
Russian naval exercises in the eastern Mediterranean were
long-planned and in accordance with international law, he said.
A source close to the Russian navy told Reuters a squadron
of five Russian ships equipped with guided missiles had set off
to conduct manoeuvres in Syrian waters.
"They will train to repulse an attack from the air and to
defend the coast, which means firing artillery and testing
short-range air defence systems, " the source said, adding that
the exercise had been agreed with the Syrian government.
Russia has given notice of several rounds of navy drills
with rocket firing tests in the sea off Syria from Sept. 8 to
Oct. 7, according to Cypriot aviation authorities and
international governmental databases of notices for airmen. Some
flight paths will be temporarily closed.
UNDESIRED, UNINTENDED
Lavrov blamed Washington for cutting off direct
military-to-military communication between Russia and NATO after
the crisis in Ukraine last year. Such contacts were "important
for the avoidance of undesired, unintended incidents", Lavrov
said.
"We are always in favour of military people talking to each
other in a professional way. They understand each other very
well," Lavrov said. "If, as (U.S. Secretary of State) John Kerry
has said many times, the United States wants those channels
frozen, then be our guest."
U.S. officials say they do not know what Moscow's intentions
are in Syria. Momentum in Syria's 4-year-old civil war has been
shifting against Assad's government, which has suffered
battlefield setbacks this year at the hands of an array of
insurgent groups.
Moscow, an ally of Damascus since the Cold War, maintains
its only Mediterranean naval base at Tartous on the Syrian
coast, and defending it would be a strategic aim.
In recent months NATO-member Turkey has also raised the
prospect of outside powers playing a greater role in Syria,
proposing a "safe zone" near its border, kept free of both
Islamic State and government troops.
COMMON ENEMY
The war has killed 250,000 people and driven half of Syria's
23 million people from their homes. Some have travelled to
European countries, creating a refugee crisis there.
The dispatch of advanced anti-aircraft missiles like the
SA-22, which the two Western officials said were on their way
but had not yet arrived, would appear to undermine Moscow's
argument that its sole aim is to help Damascus fight Islamic
State: the militants and other insurgents possess no aircraft.
"This system is the advanced version used by Russia and it's
meant to be operated by Russians in Syria," said one of the
Western sources, a diplomat briefed on intelligence assessments.
A Russian source close to the navy said the delivery would
not be the first time Moscow had sent the SA-22, known as
Pantsir-S1 in Russian, to Syria. The system had been sent in
2013, the source said. "There are plans now to send a new set."
However, the Western diplomat said the new missiles would be
more advanced than those deployed in the past.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said it was too early
to judge what Russia's motivations were in Syria, but "adding
war to war" would not help resolve the conflict.
"If it's about defending the base in Tartous why not? But
if it's to enter the conflict...." he said, without finishing
the thought.
BARGAINING POWER
Diplomats in Moscow say the Kremlin is happy for the West to
believe it is building up its military in Syria, calculating
that this will give it more bargaining power in any peace talks.
Western and Arab countries have backed demands from the
Syrian opposition that Assad must leave power under any
negotiated settlement. Assad has refused to go, and all
diplomatic efforts at a solution so far have collapsed.
Assad's supporters have taken encouragement this week from
an apparent shift in tone from some European states.
Britain, one of Assad's staunchest Western opponents, said
it could accept him staying in place for a transition period if
it helped resolve the conflict.
France said on Monday he must leave power "at some point or
another". Smaller countries went further, with Austria saying
Assad must be involved in the fight against Islamic State and
Spain saying negotiations with him were needed to end the war.
The Syrian pro-government newspaper al-Watan saw Britain's
position as "a new sign of the changes in Western positions that
started with Madrid and Austria".
(Additional reporting by Dan Williams, Gabriela Baczynska and
Phil Stewart. Writing by Peter Graff.; Editing by Giles Elgood,
David Storey and Ken Wills)