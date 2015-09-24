(Adds UN comment, context)
By Mariam Karouny and Tom Miles
Sept 24 Warring sides in Syria have agreed with
U.N. help on a deal to extricate one group of rebel fighters and
another group of trapped villagers, sources familiar with the
talks said on Thursday.
The deal was reached in talks backed by Iran, which supports
the Syrian government, and Turkey, which supports the rebels.
With a ceasefire in the areas holding, it offers a rare chance
of success for foreign-brokered diplomacy in the intractable
conflict.
It also comes as Russia shores up Damascus with increased
military support, prompting the United States to talk with its
Cold War foe.
Syria's four-year civil war has killed an estimated 250,000
people and driven more than 11 million from their homes.
The agreement includes the withdrawal of rebel fighters
holed up in the mostly government-held area near Lebanon, and
the evacuation of civilians from two Shi'ite villages under
rebel siege in Idlib province in northwest Syria, the sources
said.
The office of U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura confirmed
that there were positive developments in the talks, which were
facilitated by the United Nations, but said it was up to the
parties to say if there was a deal to announce.
One source close to talks on the government side, and
another with knowledge of the negotiations, told Reuters that it
would be implemented within six months, during which time there
would be an extended ceasefire in the areas.
An evacuation of those wounded from both sides could begin
on Friday.
Some 500 opposition prisoners would be freed from government
jails under the deal.
Days before, Syrian government forces and Lebanese Shi'ite
militant group Hezbollah on one side, and insurgents on the
other, agreed a temporary ceasefire in the areas - the third
since August.
Previous ceasefires in the border town, Zabadani, and the
two villages, al-Foua and Kefraya, held only briefly.
Pro-government militia backed by Hezbollah have been
defending al-Foua and Kefraya against insurgent attacks in
mainly rebel-held Idlib province.
The Syrian army and Hezbollah are trying to capture Zabadani
from besieged rebels.
One source said rebel fighters from Zabadani would be
allowed to withdraw to Idlib province, taking only light weapons
with them. In return, rebels in Idlib would let some 10,000
civilians from al-Foua and Kefraya leave the besieged villages.
Some 4,000 pro-government fighters in the villages would
have to remain there.
During the six-month implementation, no fire was to be
exchanged or air raids carried out, the sources said.
Implementation would be overseen by the U.N. office in
Damascus, the sources said.
Insurgent group Ahrar al-Sham, which has been leading
negotiations on the rebel side, could not be immediately reached
for comment.
(Writing by John Davison; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)