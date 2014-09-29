BEIRUT, Sept 29 U.S.-led forces launched air
strikes on Islamic State-controlled territory in northern and
eastern Syria overnight and the Syrian army continued bombing
areas in the west, a group monitoring the war said on Monday.
The United States has been carrying out strikes in Iraq
against the militant group since last month and in Syria since
last week with the help of Arab allies. It aims to damage and
destroy the bases and forces of the al Qaeda offshoot which has
captured large areas of both countries.
The raids hit Islamic State in the northern Syrian town of
Manbij, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human
Rights, which gathers information from sources in Syria.
Manbij sits between Aleppo city in the west and the town of
Kobani on the northern border with Turkey, which Islamic State
has been trying to capture from Kurdish forces, forcing tens of
thousands of Syrian Kurds to flee over the frontier.
Syria's army also carried out air raids in Aleppo province
overnight, targeting areas east of Aleppo city with barrel bombs
and other projectiles, the Observatory said. The army also
carried out air strikes in Hama in western Syria.
Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad have been battling
Islamist fighters around Aleppo, which is held by a number of
groups in Syria's war
In eastern Syria, U.S.-led forces bombed a gas plant
controlled by the Islamic State outside Deir al-Zor city,
wounding several of the militant group's fighters, the
Observatory said.
The United States has said it wants strikes to target oil
facilities held by Islamic State to try to stem a source of
revenues for the group.
The raid hit Kuniko gas plant, which feeds a power station
in Homs that provides several provinces with electricity and
powers oil fields generators, the Observatory said.
U.S.-led warplanes also hit areas of Hasaka city in the
north east and the outskirts of Raqqa city in the north, which
is Islamic State's stronghold.
